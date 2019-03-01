CM presides meeting to review reconstruction, rehabilitation of farm to market roads

PESHAWAR, Mar 01 (APP):Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan Friday presided over a meeting to review the reconstruction and rehabilitation of farm to market roads initiated in the Province in collaboration with the Asian Development Bank.

The meeting focused on the road communication net work in the newly merged Districts of the erstwhile FATA and made a number of decisions for the smooth reconstruction and rehabilitation of roads communication net work in the whole of the province including the newly merged districts.

The meeting took place in the Chief Minister Secretariat was also attended by Minister for C&W Akbar Ayub, Additional Chief Secretary Shehzad Bangash, Principal Secretary to Chief Minister Mohammad Israr, Commissioner Peshawar Shahab Ali Shah, Secretary Finance Shakeel Qadar, Secretary C&W and Country Director Asian Development

Bank Xiaohong Yang that focused on the 700 long km four dozen rural roads initiated in the province in collaboration with the Asian Development Bank.

The meeting made a number of decisions for a comprehensive road communication network integrating the whole of the province including the Districts of erstwhile FATA.

The Chief Minister asked the participants of the meeting to design an integrated development project for FATA covering the economic revival and growth comprising on areas such as water taping, farming, irrigation and agriculture productivity in the newly merged districts.

“We want to carry out the developmental exercise in the newly merged districts on war footings under the definite aim to generate trade and commercial activities giving incentive to both the foreign investors for industrialization and exploitation of the natural advantages of these areas thus generating economic and employment opportunity for the benefit of the erstwhile FATA” he added.

The Asian Development Representatives assured all out supports for the projects in the rural areas affected by different natural calamities in the province. The reconstruction

and rehabilitation would be completed under time lines.

There are 25 bridges on the 700 long km roads affected by earth quick and flood previously.

The Asian Development Bank has already pledged allocation and financial assistance for the rehabilitation. A certain amount of roads reconstruction and rehabilitation in the erstwhile FATA would also be supported by Asian Development Bank, its representatives assured the meeting.

Mahmood Khan underlined the need for initiating developmental activities in the newly merged districts in order to bring these areas and the people to the national stream of development.

The merger has opened theses areas for developmental activities

and the provincial government was committed to undertake both developmental and welfare activities for the benefit of the people and development of these areas.

The meeting also discussed the phase-II of Kurum tangi projects bringing under consideration different dimensions and the process of implementation of the project.

The meeting was kept abreast of emerging avenues in agriculture, energy, water management and other in the newly merged districts, which the Chief Minister advised to take for consideration for the expeditious development of tribal areas as a part of the integration of these areas into the rest of the province. The micro hydel

projects would soon be handed over to the community for their management and operationalization.

The Chief Minister was briefed about the process of solarization of schools and BHUs. The participants also highlighted the new model of rural roads which was durable one and which has been given to the Asian Development Bank for onward progress.

Mahmood Khan underlined the need for improved rural roads net work and farm to market roads in order to facilitate the locally produced agriculture products to the market.

The entire road communication throughout the province would be interlinked and interconnected.

The meeting also welcomed the Asian Development Bank assistance for Mohmand Dam.

The reconstruction and rehabilitation of Mardan Swabi roads in collaboration with the Asian Development Bank would be taken in hand shortly.

The Chief Minister was informed that procurement for the solarization of different project has already taken place and would be completed soon.

The Chief Minister asked for progress by next week adding that a meeting would be convened to review the stages of progress and the status of implementation on these

projects.