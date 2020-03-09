CM pays tributes to martyred Col. Mujeeb ur Rehman

LAHORE, Mar 9 (APP):Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar paid rich tributes to Col. Mujeeb ur Rehman who embraced martyrdom during an operation against terrorists in Dera Ismail Khan.

According to handout issed here on Monday, the chief minister extended sympathies to the bereaved family adding that Col. Mujeeb ur Rehman sacrificed his life for the sake of beloved motherland and the nation salutes his bravery and courage.

Col. Mujeeb ur Rehman and other members of his team foiled the nefarious designs of the terrorists and the great sacrifice made by him would be remembered, he added.