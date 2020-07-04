CM pays tributes to frontline workers in flight against pandemic

PESHAWAR, Jul 04 (APP):Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan on Saturday paid tributes to the services of frontline workers including health, rescue and police , district administrations and all others fighting against the coronavirus pandemic.

He said that the joint efforts of the government, civil and military administration and the general masses had been remarkable in the prevailing situation which clearly reflected resilience, perseverance and commitment of the nation to stand up to the mark in the crises adding that the sacrifices rendered by the frontline health workers who lost their lives in order to save others, would be remembered for ever, and as a nation we felt proud of their sacrifices.

He was addressing as a chief guest an event held here to mark the 100 days of the nation’s resolve in the fight against coronavirus .

The chief minister said that the role of civil and military administration, relevant government departments, private organizations, elected representatives, civil society, media workers and the general public in the prevailing corona situation had been laudable and added that under the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan the government, from the very first day, was making result oriented efforts under a well planned strategy to contain the outbreak of the pandemic.

While lauding the role of National Coordination Council and National Command & Operation Centre, Mahmood Khan remarked that these forums had been playing vital role in devising and implementing an effective strategy with consensus of all the federating units and stakeholders to effectively deal with the challenge.

He also appreciated the role of Provincial Task Force on COVID in that regard.

Mahmood Khan expressed the hopes with the joint efforts of the government and the general masses, the existing challenge could be overcome very soon.

He expressed his gratitude for the general public in cooperating with the administration by following the principles of social distancing, precautionary measures and government’s instructions and said that the people of the province had behaved in a very responsible manner in the prevailing situation.

On this occasion the chief minister, through video links talked to the family members of the martyred health workers and assured them all possible support from the provincial government.

Meanwhile, the chief minister distributed commendation certificates amongst the frontline workers of district administrations, health department, local government department, rescue and police in recognition of their valuable services rendered during the corona pandemic.

Besides Provincial Ministers Taimur Saleem Jhagra, Akbar Ayub, Special Assistant to CM on Local government Kamran Bangash, Advisor to CM on Information Ajmal Wazir, Chief Secretary Dr. Kazim Niaz, IGP Dr.Sanaullah Abbasi, Principal Secretary to CM Shahab Ali Shah and other government functionaries, the event was attended by frontline workers of various district administrations, health department, local government department, Police and Rescue.