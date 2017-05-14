CM pays tribute to Younas Khan on excellent performance

LAHORE, May 14 (APP): Punjab Chief Minister Muhammad

Shehbaz Sharif on Sunday paid tributes to outstanding

performance of famous Pakistani Batsman Younis Khan in cricket

field.

The chief minister appreciated the performance of Younis

Khan and said that Younis Khan had done an excellent job by

scoring more than ten thousand runs in his test career and

added that he had won laurels for the country by crossing this

milestone and the nation was proud of him over this

achievement.

Shehbaz Sharif said Younis Khan also had unique

record of maximum catches by Pakistan. He said fantastic

conclusion of Younis Khan’s career was a practical proof to his

talent and hardwork. He said Younis Khan was a hero of

cricket and his services for cricket would be remembered

forever.