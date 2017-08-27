LAHORE, Aug 27 (APP): Punjab Chief Minister Muhammad Shehbaz
Sharif has expressed grief over the death of a person, who had
immolated himslef in Jhang.
He expressed sympathies and condolences with the bereaved
family.
The chief minister ordered registration of a case against
the Station House Officer Police Station Athara Hazari and
investigation officer for not providing justice to the deceased
and legal action against them under the law in the light of the
inquiry report.
The Regional Police Officer Sargodha has termed the SHO and
the investigation officer guilty in his inquiry report.
CM orders legal action against SHO, IO in Jhang sel-immolation case
