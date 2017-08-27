CM orders legal action against SHO, IO in Jhang sel-immolation case

LAHORE, Aug 27 (APP): Punjab Chief Minister Muhammad Shehbaz

Sharif has expressed grief over the death of a person, who had

immolated himslef in Jhang.

He expressed sympathies and condolences with the bereaved

family.

The chief minister ordered registration of a case against

the Station House Officer Police Station Athara Hazari and

investigation officer for not providing justice to the deceased

and legal action against them under the law in the light of the

inquiry report.

The Regional Police Officer Sargodha has termed the SHO and

the investigation officer guilty in his inquiry report.