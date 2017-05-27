CM orders for improving further security arrangements

LAHORE, May 27 (APP): Punjab Chief Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Saturday said security arrangements should be further improved during Ramadan to ensure peace and tranquillity.

Presiding over a meeting of Cabinet Committee on Law and Order to review security arrangements for the protection of life and property of people during Ramadan, he said police and law enforcement agencies should perform their duties efficiently and diligently and stay alert during the holy month.

He said security arrangement for mosques, imambargahs, churches and other worship places should be further beefed up and special attention be paid towards security of Ramadan bazaars, markets and other places.

Shehbaz Sharif said all would have to render their responsibilities in an active manner to foil nefarious designs of anti-state elements.

He said additional police force should be deployed for the security of markets,bazaars and shopping centers.

The CM said the cabinet committee should review law & order and security arrangements regularly.

Provincial Ministers Rana Sanaullah Khan, Jehangir Khanzada, the chief secretary, the additional chief secretary Home, acting IG and senior officials also attended the meeting.