CM orders for best cleanliness arrangements in Lahore

LAHORE, Mar 3 (APP):Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has directed the authorities concerned to ensure the best cleanliness arrangements in Lahore, saying that the system should be improved through round-the-clock working.

The CM was chairing a meeting at his office on Tuesday to review cleanliness arrangements for the city, the future model and affairs pertaining to Lahore Waste Management Company.

He said that the solid waste should be timely removed and effective monitoring be ensured. The cleanliness system should be further improved by dividing Lahore into different zones, he said adding that the provincial metropolis should appear neat and clean and citizens should not face any difficulty in that regard.

The secretary local government gave a briefing about the new model of cleanliness. Advisor PHA Asif Mahmood, Chairman LWMC Riaz Hameed Chaudhry, and others attended the meeting.