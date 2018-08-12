CM orders foolproof security on Independence Day

LAHORE, Aug 12 (APP):Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Dr Hasan Askari on Sunday directed the authorities concerned to make foolproof security arrangements to ensure protection to life and property of the public on the Independence Day.

He said that in present circumstances, every necessary step must be taken to ensure peace and no stone should be left unturned in implementing the security plan and special attention should be given to the security of sensitive and public places, asserting that all the Independence Day processions must be monitored through CCTV cameras. He ordered the police high-ups to must ensure their presence in the field to monitor the security arrangements.

He also directed that effective traffic plan should be worked out for ensuring smooth flow of traffic at Murree and other recreational places, and all possible steps should be taken for the protection of life and property of masses. He also directed for taking strict action against

those resorting to one-wheeling and firing into the air.

The caretaker CM said that freedom was a great blessing and brave nations celebrate their Independence Day with full zeal and zest.

“That is why, we celebrate Independence Day and create an environment of festivity in order to pay tribute to the heroes of Pakistan Movement,

which is engraved with the sacrifices of our forefathers,” he added.