CM orders early disposal of stagnant rainwater

LAHORE, Jul 19 (APP):Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Dr Hasan Askari directed Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) and the

district administration for early disposal of stagnant rainwater.

In his order on Thursday, he said that relevant officials should personally supervise disposal of rainwater and every possible resources should be utilized for the purpose.

He said that water disposal should be carried out on priority basis and immediate steps be initiated in this regard.

He also directed the traffic officials to take necessary measures for maintaining smooth flow of traffic on roads so that people may not face any difficulty.