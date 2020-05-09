CM message on Mother’s Day

LAHORE, May 09 (APP):Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has said that affection of mother was a universal emotion/sentiment which does not require any day or occasion.

In a message on the occasion of Mother’s Day on Saturday, he said that love with mother and serving her is the basic responsibility of every individual.

Usman Buzdar said that he salutes to the mothers of martyred who rendered sacrifices for the motherland.

“I equally share the grief of the mothers whose children died of coronavirus,” he said and added, “I especially pray for the health and well being of mothers on this day.”

Usman Buzdar said that his chief ministership is due to prayers of his mother, adding that he needs mother’s prayers even today for the success.