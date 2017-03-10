CM meets special athletes participating in Olympics

LAHORE, Mar 10 (APP): Punjab Chief Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Friday met special athletes – Abdullah Tahir, Farrukh Ihsan and Mehwish Tufail – who would depart for Austria to participate in the World Winter Olympics.

He gave the athletes cheques of Rs 300,000 each and assured every possible financial help for their families.

On the request of the mother of the special athlete, Furrukh Ihsan, the Chief Minister announced to give a house, while he also announced financial assistance for the mother of Mehwish Tufail.

Talking to the special athletes, Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif said they were representing Punjab and Pakistan in the Winter Olympics and hopefully would give wonderful performance. He said their participation in the Olympics was the matter of pride for the whole nation. He said special people were gifted with special talent and the Punjab government was making all-out efforts for their welfare.

He said the government would give every possible facility to the special athletes and encourage them. He said the whole nation was praying for their success.

Provincial Minister Chaudhry Muhammad Shafique, Jehangir Khanzada, secretary sports and concerned officials also attended the meeting.