CM lauds role of police in maintaining public order in GB

GILGIT, July 21 (APP): Chief Minister Gilgit Baltistan Hafiz Hafeezur Rehmn has said that exemplary peace has been established in GB due to efforts of Pak-Army, Police Force, Intelligence agency and cooperation of people.

Now it is our responsibility to maintain this peace and harmony in the regions and frustrate design of people who were making efforts to pollute atmosphere of peace.

The CM said that GB police force played key role in establishment of peace. He said that inductions have been made in the police force through a transparent manner and they have been provided modern training to meet the any eventuality.

He expressed these views while addressing passing out parade of police recruits at Police Training College Gilgit. He said that various steps have been taken to ensure welfare of police force jawans which also included a comprehensive Shuhada pacakage.

Police Welfare Act has been passed from the GB assembly. The Chief Minister on this occasion announced the dispensary, water filtration plant and construction of roads leading to the Police Training College.

Earlier, a smart contingent of the police presented salute to the Chief Minister. The CM distributed commendable certificates to the recruits showing distinction during the training.

IGP Gilgit Baltistan Sanaullah Abbassi in his welcome address said that GB police force has been equipped with modern techniques as GB has a lot of strategic importance in the region. He said that the Pak-Army and intelligence agencies provided due support to police for increasing their capacity building.