CM KP assures provision of security, justice to people of erstwhile FATA like other parts

PESHAWAR, Feb 23 (APP):Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan Saturday assured the people of erstwhile FATA that they would be provided security, justice and constitutional rights like other parts

of the country.

In a briefing by the advisor to Chief Minister Ajmal Wazir at CM Secretariat he said that the merger was a historic step which would be a way forward to fulfill the aspirations of the people of the merged districts, said a hand out issued here.