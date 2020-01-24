CM inspects wheat flour availability at Rampura

PESHAWAR, Jan 24 (APP):Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Mahmood Khan Friday paid a surprise visit to Rampura Bazaar to inspect the availability of wheat flour in the market.

Accompanied by Advisor on Merged Areas, Ajmal Khan Wazir the Chief Minister discussed wheat flour availability situation with traders of Rampura Bazaar in detail.

Talking to media at the occasion, the Chief Minister said sufficient stock of wheat flour is available in the province and there is no shortage of this essential commodity. He said some elements created an artificial shortage of the commodity which is deplorable.

Mahmood Khan continued that wheat flour is now available at all districts of the province at affordable price and the situation would further improve with passage of time.

The traders and people present at Rampura Bazaar appreciated the Chief Minister for visiting markets to rectify the situation with regard to wheat flour. The traders said they would fully cooperate with government in its endeavor to provide wheat flour to people on affordable price.