CM inspects ring road southern loop

LAHORE, Dec 22 (APP):Punjab Chief Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif inspected the ring road southern loop from Adda Plot to Kamahan Road after its inauguration on Friday.

Director General FWO Lt. Gen. Muhammad Afzal accompanied him.

The Chief Minister inspected interchanges of the ring road

and appreciated their quality construction work. He said this

project was the high example of construction and FWO and Ring Road Authority teams had completed it with hard work to facilitate the citizens.

The Chief Minister also commended both FWO DG Lt. Gen.

Muhammad Afzal and Chairperson of Ring Road Authority Abdullah Sumbul.