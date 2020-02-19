CM inspects Corona virus surveillance, monitoring center

LAHORE, Feb 19 (APP):Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Wednesday inspected the monitoring system and arrangements made at the control room set up in the aftermath of Corona virus out break in China.

During his visit to Surveillance & Monitoring Center at Primary and Secondary Healthcare office here,he appreciated that the control room was operational round the clock, adding that Punjab government procured kits for the diagnosis and detection of Corona virus, whereas the facility of Corona virus testing was also available in the provincial capital.

The provincial government has put the health department on high alert to monitor the situation and facilities needed to cope with the virus, the Chief Minister observed and added that online monitoring of more than 50 District and Tehsil Headquarter hospitals would help in provision of better healthcare facilities to the people.

The Chief Minister said Punjab government’s anti polio campaign was also ongoing successfully as children upto five years age were being administered anti-polio drops at their doorstep by the teams,he concluded.