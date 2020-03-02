CM inaugurates Spring Festival 2020

LAHORE, Mar 2 (APP):Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar Monday inaugurated the Spring Festival 2020 at Jilani Park (Racecourse Park).

He also visited the Art and Craft village set up at the park, and inspected different stalls. He also showed keen interest in the items displayed at the stalls. An elderly person presented a model of Minar-e-Pakistan to Usman Buzdar along with a traditional Chador.

The chief minister was also adorned with a traditional turban by Advisor Asif Mahmood and Parks & Horticulture Authority (PHA) Vice Chairman Hafiz Zeeshan Rasheed.

Usman Buzdar, while addressing the audience, said that the Spring Festival had become part of cultural events of Lahore and it brings message of felicity and hope for everyone.

“I pay tributes to the organizers of the Spring Festival and promise that we will continue with the culture of holding spring festivals in future also, as such positive activities provide healthy entertainment to people,” he added.

Sardar Usman Buzdar said that spring festivals had also been launched across the province. He said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government was striving for promotion of traditional tourism, sports and cultural activities from day one and has always promoted such activities. He said with the grace of Allah Almighty, law and order situation was much satisfactory across the Punjab.

The government has organised a number of sports, culture and tourism activities across Punjab and holding of the PSL matches in Lahore and other cities of the province was a welcome step, he added. He pointed out that Bangladesh team also played matches in Lahore and the international standard Lahore Biennale had also been conducted successfully for which the Punjab government provided Rs 60 million.

He said that literary festivals were also being arranged along with art and cultural activities. The university sports festival was organised in the city and Kabaddi World Cup was held in Lahore and other cities for the first time. He said that regional culture was being promoted by holding events like Rohi funfair and Cholistan Jeep Rally Programmes.

Such tourists cultural and sports programmes would also continue in future as well, he added.

The CM said that administrative scope of Walled City of Lahore Authority had been extended to the whole province, adding that the Punjab government was protecting and restoring historical buildings to their original condition. He said that special steps had been taken in order to promote religious tourism in the province.

Usman Buzdar said that the government was restoring the tomb of Mir Chakar Rind to its original shape at Okara and the step would promote provincial harmony among Punjab and Balochistan. “I am happy that Pakistani culture has been beautifully infused in the Spring Festival,” he added.

Provincial Housing Minister Mian Mahmood-ur-Rasheed, PHA Chairman Yasir Gillani, Director General Muzaffar Khan and a good number of people were also present.