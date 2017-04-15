CM inaugurates girls hostel at UAF

FAISALABAD, April 15 (APP): Punjab Chief Minister Muhammad

Shehbaz Sharif on Sunday inaugurated 1000-bed girls hostel at

University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF).

The project has been completed with an estimated cost of

Rs 555 million that had been provided by the Punjab government.

Inaugurating the hostel, the CM paid tributes to the

students and said they had to play key role in future

development of the country.

In this respect, the government would provide them optimum

facilities, he added.

He said additional funds would be provided to ensure

maximun facilities at the hostel.

State Minister for Water and Power Chaudhary Abid Sher

Ali, Provincial Minister for Law Rana Sana Ullah Khan, Khawaja

Salman Rafique, Khawaja Imran Nazir, UAF Vice Chancellor Prof

Dr Iqrar Ahmad Khan, MNA Begum Khalida Mansoor, MPA Nawaz Malik

and MPA Madiha Rana were also present.