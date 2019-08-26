CM inaugurates anti-polio campaign, pledges to wipe out polio virus from KP

PESHAWAR, Aug 26 (APP):Khyber Pakthunkhwa Chief Minister Mahmood Khan here Monday inaugurated anti-polio campaign in 29 districts of the province pledging to wipe out this crippling disease from the KPK utilizing all available resources for protection of children.

A total of 4.6 million children would be vaccinated during the campaign in Khyber Pakthunkhwa for which all arrangements were made by the KP government. A total of 16,000 fixed and mobile teams were constituted for administering oral polio drops to children across the province. It merits to mention here that polio virus has taken an alarming shape as 44 polio cases has been reported across the province this year.