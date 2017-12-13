CM holds meeting with Mayor of Istanbul

LAHORE, Dec 13 (APP):Punjab Chief Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif held a detailed meeting with the Mayor of Istanbul Mr. Mevlut Uysal in Turkey on Wednesday.

According to a handout issued here, during the meeting, different matters of mutual interest, including extension of

cooperation in different sectors, for bringing further improvements in civic amenities came under discussion. Both

the leaders strongly condemned the US announcement of accepting occupied Bait-ul-Muqaddas as the Israeli capital.

On the occasion, the Chief Minister said that Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan had represented the sentiments of whole Muslim-world on the issue of occupied Bait-ul-Muqaddas. The US decision of accepting occupied Bait-ul-Muqaddas as the Israeli capital could sabotage peace in the Middle East. The Islamic world should adopt an effective strategy by standing unitedly on this important issue, he added.

The chief minister said that Pakistan and Turkey enjoy historically important brotherly relations and added that

Turkey is very dear to his heart.

“I am thankful to the Turkish leadership, as well as the people of Turkey, for providing extensive cooperation to

Pakistan in every sector along with their fullest support,” he said.

During the tenure of incumbent government of the Pakistan Muslim League-N, the brotherly relations between the

two countries have turned into useful economic cooperation, he added.

Pakistani people consider Turkey as their second-home and the Turkish people have the same feelings for Pakistan,

he said and added that Turkey has tremendously progressed during the tenure of Recep Tayyip Erdogan and

that Turkish people vehemently love their leader.

The Chief Minister said that immortal historic relations exist between Pakistan and Turkey; while the people of both

the countries are conjoined twins and their hearts beat in unison. He said that strong relations of mutual respect exist

between the people of both the countries and this bilateral friendship is getting stronger with every passing moment. He

commended the Turkish leadership for adopting a solid view point with regard to occupied Bait-ul-Muqaddas and added that Turkish leadership has profusely represented the sentiments of the Muslim-world by adopting such point of view.

The Mayor of Istanbul said that cooperation with the Punjab government will be further expanded in different

sectors and this cooperation will be continued for improving the civic amenities. He said that Shehbaz Sharif has done the

exemplary work for the development of the province and we also acknowledge this hard work and passion of the Chief Minister.

Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif has emerged as a role model for the public welfare works and the speed with which

projects have been completed before time have become an example, he said and added that Shehbaz Sharif is moving further the process of public welfare as a mission in the Punjab and he has totally transformed the Punjab province especially the city of Lahore.

The Mayor expressed his good wishes for successes of Shehbaz Sharif and assured to provide fullest cooperation for

making Punjab as a developed and prosperous province.