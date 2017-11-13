CM grieved over loss of human lives due to earthquake

LAHORE, Nov 13 (APP):Punjab Chief Minister Muhammad
Shehbaz Sharif has expressed a deep sense of sorrow and
grief over the loss of precious human lives due to an
earthquake in the border areas of Iran and Iraq.
He has extended heartfelt sympathies to the grieved
families and prayed for early recovery of the injured.
Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif said that the Pakistani
nation stands with the bereaved families and added that all
our sympathies are with the heirs of the persons who have
lost their lives.
