CM grieved over loss of human lives due to earthquake

LAHORE, Nov 13 (APP):Punjab Chief Minister Muhammad

Shehbaz Sharif has expressed a deep sense of sorrow and

grief over the loss of precious human lives due to an

earthquake in the border areas of Iran and Iraq.

He has extended heartfelt sympathies to the grieved

families and prayed for early recovery of the injured.

Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif said that the Pakistani

nation stands with the bereaved families and added that all

our sympathies are with the heirs of the persons who have

lost their lives.