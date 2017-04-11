CM, Governor discuss law & order, development projects

LAHORE, Apr 11 (APP): Punjab Chief Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif and Governor Punjab Malik Muhammad Rafique Rajwana held a meeting here on Tuesday to discuss matters of mutual interest, law & order and development projects in Punjab.

Speaking on the occasion, the Chief Minister said the PML-N government had made selfless public service during the last four years and given top priority to the provision of relief to the public.

He said the government was giving equal importance to the development of rural and urban areas and the development projects of worth billions of rupees were in progress in Punjab.

He said the government had promoted transparency, top quality and speedy completion of projects.

The Chief Minister said he gave special importance to development projects in South Punjab and billions of rupees had been spent on the development and progress of South Punjab.

He said the government was taking effective measures for the protection of life and property of the people. He said all projects were being completed in the record time and with top quality and total transparency, and due to this reason the policies of the government were being admired in Pakistan and the world over.

He said the Sahiwal coal power project was about to be completed and projects of such large capacity could not be completed in such short time even in China. He said with the completion of this project 1320MW electricity would be added to the national grid and this project would play vital role in the elimination of load-shedding from the country.

The Governor Punjab said the Punjab government under the leadership of Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif had taken effective measures to protect life and property of the people and speedy completion of projects showed extraordinary capabilities of CM Shehbaz Sharif and the people of Punjab were getting benefits from the development projects.