CM for early completion of Panagah’s construction

LAHORE, Dec 22 (APP):Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Sunday visited an under-construction building of Panagah (Shelter Home) in Taunsa.

During his visit, the CM was thoroughly briefed about the project, says a handout issued here on Sunday.

The CM said the horizon of Panagah project would be extended to other cities of the province as per the direction of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

He said the “Panagah project” was not less than a blessing for homeless people, adding that there should be no delay in this regard.

Usman Buzdar said the state was fulfilling its duty by providing shelter and food to the people who spend nights on roads.

In past, he said, unfortunately there was no example of treating destitute segment of society in such a kind manner.

The Chief Minister said that it was among the priorities of the present government to serve humanity besides working for its betterment.

He further said he was personally monitoring the construction work of the Panagah. He also directed the relevant authority to complete the construction work at the earliest.