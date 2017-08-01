CM felicitates Shahid Khaqan Abbasi on his election as PM

LAHORE, Aug 01 (APP): Punjab Chief Minister Muhammad

Shehbaz Sharif has congratulated Shahid Khaqan Abbasi on his

election as prime minister of Pakistan and expressed his good

wishes for him.

According to a DGPR press release issued here on Tuesday,

the chief minister said that the newly elected prime minister

was a soldier of Muhammad Nawaz Sharif, who would move forward

his development agenda.

He said that election of Shahid Khaqan Abbasi with a thumping

majority was an expression of confidence in the policies of the

PML-N and Muhammad Nawaz Sharif.

He further said that Shahid Khaqan Abbasi would fully perform

the duties of premiership, adding that the PML-N was a democratic

party which had always followed the democratic principles.