CM felicitates PM on its successful China visit

LAHORE, Nov 06 (APP):Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman
Buzdar has congratulated Prime Minister Imran Khan on his
successful visit to China.
In a statement issued here on Tuesday, the chief minister
said that PM’s China visit had been a success and Imran Khan
held fruitful meetings with Chinese leadership. Pakistan-China
relations will be further strengthened as a result of the visit
and Chinese investment will be increased under China-Pakistan
Economic Corridor (CPEC).
PM Imran Khan is spending every moment to make the
country developed and he would steer the country out of
all crises, he said.
The nation with a leader like Imran Khan should not be
worried, he added.
Imran Khan has proved himself in a short period of time
and Chinese consent to make further investment in CPEC is a
welcome sign which would improve the economic conditions and
people would get employment opportunities as well, the CM
concluded.