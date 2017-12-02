CM expresses satisfaction over pace of work on PKLTI

LAHORE, Dec 02 (APP): Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif

on Saturday visited the Pakistan Kidney and Liver Transplant

Institute and reviewed progress on all of its sections in detail.

He expressed his satisfaction over the pace of project and

gave necessary instructions to officials concerned.

He presided over a meeting at the site of the project

in which he was briefed about progress about the project.

Later, faculty members of the Pakistan Kidney and Liver Transplant Institute called on the chief minister.

He stayed at the site for three hours. During the meeting,

the chief minister addressed the officials and said this

project had given birth to a new model and:”We have to move

forward with this model”.