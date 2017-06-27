CM exchanges Eid greetings

KARACHI, June 27 (APP): Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah

returned here Tuesday and had a meeting with senior officials of the Sindh Government at the Chief Minister’s house.

The Chief Minister returned here after spending three days visiting his

native village and other towns of interior Sindh.

The Chief minister also met and exchanged Eid greetings with various

senior officials including Chief Secretary Sindh Rizwan Memon, IG Sindh A.D Khawaja, Additional IG Sindh Sanaullah Abbasi, Additional IG Karachi Mushtaq Mehar, Commissioner Karachi Ejaz Ahmed, Secretary Energy Agha Wasif, Secreary Finance Hassan Naqvi, Secretary Industries Rahim Soomro and others.

The participants expressed deep grief and sorrow over the fire accident

in which over one hundred innocent people were killed in Ahmadpur Sharkia

It was agreed that to prevent such incidents in Sindh an awareness

campaing will be launched through the province.

The guests were later entertained with Sweets and items specially

prepared for the Eid occasion.