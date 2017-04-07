CM directs GBDMA to ensure provision of food, medicines in rain affected areas

GILGIT, April 7 (APP): Chief Minister (CM) Gilgit Baltistan, Hafiz

Hafeezur Rehman here Friday directed the Giglit Baltistan Disaster Management Authority (GBDMA) and Deputy Commissioners (DCs) of all the districts to ensure provision of all basic amenities of life to the people in rain affected areas.

The CM while issuing high alert about safety measures to avoid damages

from torrential rains has directed the GBDMA and DCs to remain vigilant and ensure provision of basic amenities of life including food, medicines and other commodities to the rain affectees.

He also directed the authorities concerned to take cogent measures

for restoration and repair of roads in all those areas closed due to heavy rains.