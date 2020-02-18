CM denounces bomb attack on D I Khan police

PESHAWAR, Feb 18 (APP):Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mahmood Khan Tuesday denounced a bomb attack on police mobile van in Kulachi tehsil of Dera Ismail Khan district and said such cowardice acts cannot deter our resolve to fight anti-social elements.

The chief minister further said that sacrifices of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa police for the cause of peace would be written in golden words.

He said the death of a cop in bomb attack really saddened him adding that provincial government equally shares the grief of the bereaved family.

The chief minister also prayed for the departed soul of the martyred cop and directed for best possible medical facilities to the injured cops.