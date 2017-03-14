CM, Corps Commander express satisfation over census arrangements

LAHORE, March 14 (APP): A meeting was held at Corps Headquarter Multan, presided over by Punjab Chief Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif and Corps Commander Multan Lt. Gen Sarfraz Sattar in which a detailed briefing was given regarding the arrangements for the sixth census.

During the briefing, it was said that arrangements for the first phase of census had been completed. The participants of the meeting expressed their satisfaction over the arrangements, said a handout issued here on Tuesday.

The Chief Minister was also briefed about the progress on the Garrison Public Library project.

Speaking on the occasion, Shehbaz Sharif said that census was a vital national responsibility for better future planning. He said that the importance of census was well-known for effective planning at every level.

He said the Punjab government had taken revolutionary measures

for the empowerment of the youth. He said the project of the

Garrison Public Library was a splendid project of spreading rays of knowledge and the

Punjab government would continue all out cooperation for the project.

Punjab Chief Secretary, Secretary Higher Education, and civil and military officials concerned were also present on the occasion.

The Chief Minister also visited Garrison Public Library Project and he was given a briefing on the progress on the project.