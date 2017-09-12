CM congratulates topper students of Inter Exams

LAHORE, Sept 12 (APP): Punjab Chief Minister Muhammad Shehbaz

Sharif has congratulated the students getting top positions in

intermediate examinations of educational boards in the province.

In his message of felicitation, the Chief Minister said the

students getting positions with their abilities and hard work

have made their parents and teachers proud.

He said, “Such brilliant students are our heroes who have

gained top positions. The hard work of these students is a testimony

that nothing is impossible if hard work is employed and it is my

conviction that one can achieve glory and honor in the society with

hard work.”

The Chief Minister said that position holders are brilliant

stars and the nation is proud over them as they have achieved this

position with their continued hard work and dedication.

It is heartening that some of the students despite having fewer resources have achieved top positions with their commitment, hard

work and passion. He said that good results of such students

belonging to low-income families is commendable as the education

of such students has been arranged by their parents sacrificing

their needs and it is good that the students have also come up to

the expectations of their parents.