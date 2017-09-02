CM congratulates Muslim Ummah, Pakistani nation on Eid-ul-Azha

LAHORE, Sept 2 (APP): Punjab Chief Minister Muhammad Shehbaz

Sharif has congratulated the Muslim Ummah and the Pakistani nation

on the eve of Eid-ul-Azha.

In his message issued here on Friday, he said, “The religious

festival of Eid-ul-Azha is celebrated throughout the world in

remembrance of great sacrifice of Hazrat Ibrahim (AS) which he gave

for Allah’s blessings and benediction.”

He said, “Public service and participating the needy and the

orphans in our joys is the real spirit and message of the Eid.”

Shehbaz Sharif said that Eid-day requires that the emotions of

mutual love and affection be promoted by setting-aside differences.

He said the process of sacrifice should not be limited to

animals but the real sacrifice is to help the ailing humanity,

selflessly serve the people in need and giving indigent strata an opportunity to share the moments of joy.

The chief minister said the religion of Islam stresses

for the inclusion of low income and destitute families in the moments

of joy and added, “We can achieve success in this life and hereafter

by helping the needy people so that they could enjoy the joys of the

Eid.”

He said, “on this Eid, I especially pray to Almighty Allah for

the prosperity and the wellbeing of the people and the country.”

He further said, “We should also make a commitment to continue

serving the needy and helpless people as a lifelong mission on this blissful day of Eid-ul-Azha.”