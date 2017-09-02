CM congratulates Muslim Ummah, Pakistani nation on Eid-ul-Azha

LAHORE, Sept 2 (APP): Punjab Chief Minister Muhammad Shehbaz
Sharif has congratulated the Muslim Ummah and the Pakistani nation
on the eve of Eid-ul-Azha.
In his message issued here on Friday, he said, “The religious
festival of Eid-ul-Azha is celebrated throughout the world in
remembrance of great sacrifice of Hazrat Ibrahim (AS) which he gave
for Allah’s blessings and benediction.”
He said, “Public service and participating the needy and the
orphans in our joys is the real spirit and message of the Eid.”
Shehbaz Sharif said that Eid-day requires that the emotions of
mutual love and affection be promoted by setting-aside differences.
He said the process of sacrifice should not be limited to
animals but the real sacrifice is to help the ailing humanity,
selflessly serve the people in need and giving indigent strata an opportunity to share the moments of joy.
The chief minister said the religion of Islam stresses
for the inclusion of low income and destitute families in the moments
of joy and added, “We can achieve success in this life and hereafter
by helping the needy people so that they could enjoy the joys of the
Eid.”
He said, “on this Eid, I especially pray to Almighty Allah for
the prosperity and the wellbeing of the people and the country.”
He further said, “We should also make a commitment to continue
serving the needy and helpless people as a lifelong mission on this blissful day of Eid-ul-Azha.”
