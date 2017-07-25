LAHORE, July 25 (APP): Punjab Chief Minister Muhammad
Shehbaz Sharif has congratulated the students securing top
positions in Matric examination of educational boards across
the province.
He said that students have made their parents and
teachers proud by getting positions with their hard work
and it is commendable that some of the students got their
positions despite lack of resources.
He also congratulated the parents and teachers of the
students and said that it is his conviction that hard work
never goes wasted in any walk of life including education
sector.
He said that intelligent and bright students are precious
assets and the future of the country is attached with these
students.
The Punjab government will continue to provide
necessary resources to train and educate such brilliant talent
of brilliant students.
He said the Punjab government is implementing a comprehensive
programme for betterment of education sector and encouragement
of students.
CM congratulates Matric exam toppers
LAHORE, July 25 (APP): Punjab Chief Minister Muhammad