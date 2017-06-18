CM congratulates cricket team, nation on Champions Trophy win

LAHORE, June 18 (APP): Punjab Chief Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif Sunday congratulated cricket team and nation over Pakistan victory in final match of ICC Champions Trophy against India.

In a felicitation message to national cricket team and management,

the Chief Minister said that Pakistani players have written history by defeating traditional rival India in final of Champions Trophy upon

which, all players as well as management deserve appreciation. National players have defeated India by playing without pressure in a pressure

match, he added.

Shehbaz Sharif said that young batsman Fakhar Zaman by scoring

century had played an important role in victory of the country and

raised the image of Pakistan. He said that opening batsman Azhar Ali

and Muhammad Hafeez have also played well.

He said that Pakistani players had achieved triumph by displaying

excellent sports in batting, bowling and fielding and given a gift of

Eid to the nation. The Chief Minister said that national cricket team displayed teamwork through unity and achieved a splendid success.

Players of Pakistani team displayed their full capabilities while

Captain Sarfraz Ahmad showed best captainship by using best players,

he added.

The CM said that victory of Champions Trophy is success of the

nation and the whole Pakistani nation is happy over its victory

against India.