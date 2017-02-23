CM condemns Defence explosion, seeks report from IGP

LAHORE, Feb 23 (APP): Chief Minister Punjab Muhammad

Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday condemned in strongest possible

terms the explosion in the Defense area of Lahore and expressed his heartfelt grief and sorrow over the loss of lives.

He directed the health authorities to provide the best

medical treatment to the injured persons. He also directed the senior officers of the Health Department to personally monitor the medical facilities provided to the injured persons.

Ordering investigation into the explosion, he sought a

report from the Inspector General Police and directed him to arrest those involved in the incident.

The Chief Minister said the heartless beasts who had

killed the innocent people would never be able to escape punishment and those who had targeted the innocent people deserved no leniency and they would get exemplary punishment.

He said all sympathies of the Punjab government were with

the bereaved families and they all equally shared their grief and shock. He said the whole nation was united against terrorism and terrorists could not shatter determination of the nation through such coward acts.