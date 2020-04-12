CM commends Christian community for limiting their prayer ceremonies

LAHORE, Apr 12 (APP):Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar participated in the Christian community festivities on Easter and sent cake gifts to the leaders of Christian community and also congratulated them.

He expressed his good wishes for them.

Usman Buzdar sent cakes to the Provincial Minister for Human Rights and Minority Affairs Ijaz Alam, MPA Haroon Imran Gill, MPA Peter Gill, Cardinal Joseph Coutts, Archbishop Sabastian Shaw.

He also sent cakes on Easter festival to Archbishop Joseph Arshad, Bishop Indrias Rehmat, Bishop Irfan Jami, Bishop Leo Paul and Bishop John Sammuel.

Usman Buzdar also sent cake gifts to Pastor Anwar Fazal Chairman Eternal Life Ministries, Dr. Liaqat Qasir Chairman Full Gospel Church Pakistan, Bishop Elvin Sammuel, Dr. Majeed Abel Moderator UP Church and Bishop Benny.

Usman Buzdar commended Christian community that in the wake of coronavirus pandemic for limiting their prayers and prayer ceremonies.

He also expressed his thanks for the cooperation being extended