CM, Chinese Consul General discuss CPEC, bilateral ties

LAHORE, Sept 23 (APP): Chinese Consul General Mr Long Dingbin called on

Chief Minister Punjab Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif and discussed matters of mutual interest, promotion of Pak-China friendship and promotion of relations at party level between the Communist Party of China and the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz.

The counsel general wished the chief minister happy birthday and

presented him a bouquet and a letter from the Communist Party of China in which the best wishes were conveyed to him on his birthday besides appreciating his capabilities and performance for promotion of Pak-China ties and fast completion of CPEC projects, according to a handout issued here Saturday.

Chinese Consul General Mr Long Dingbin also praised the chief minister’s

efforts for swift completion of CPEC projects, saying that Chinese government and people greatly value efforts of Shehbaz Sharif for enhancing Pak-China relations and speedy completion of CPEC projects.

He mentioned that completion of several projects, including Sahiwal coal

project before deadline was the great achievement of Shehbaz Sharif, who always took personal interest in CPEC projects and credit for speedy progress in Punjab goes to his dynamic leadership, and for this reason Chinese investors were investing in Punjab in various fields. He added that he had never seen such speedy completion of projects in China which he had seen in Punjab.

The Chinese Consul said that Shehbaz Sharif was very popular among the

people and leadership of China, as he was popular among Pakistanis. He remarked, “CM Shehbaz Sharif is the real Man of Action of Pakistan.”

On this occasion, Shehbaz Sharif said that CPEC had opened up new

avenues of development and progress in Pakistan and it had become a game changer. He said the Chinese cooperation for development in Pakistan was praiseworthy. All projects of CPEC would be completed in time, and evil designs of enemy of the CPEC would not succeed, he vowed.

He thanked the Chinese Consul General and the Communist Party of China

for the best wishes on his birthday.