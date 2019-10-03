CM calls on president at Governor’s House

LAHORE, Oct 03 (APP):Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Thursday called on President Dr Arif Alvi at Governor’s House here and apprised him about the law and order situation besides the progress made on public welfare projects in the province.

He also briefed the president about the arrest of the killer involved in the murder of four children in Chunian and the efforts made by the government to overcome such tragedies in future.

The CM also briefed the president about the salient features of “Naya Pakistan Manzaleen Aasan” programme to improve roads infrastructure and anti-dengue measures.

Special Assistant to Prime Minister Naeem-ul-Haq was also present.

Usman Buzdar said that anti-dengue measures have been taken on an emergent basis, adding that emergency was imposed in Rawalpindi, while he was personally monitoring the progress on anti-dengue measures regularly.

Mobile health units have been dispatched to Rawalpindi, he said and added that all dengue-related tests in government hospitals have been made free. Similarly, dengue tests in private hospitals’ labs would be charged at the rate of Rs 90 and instructions have also been issued in this regard, he added.