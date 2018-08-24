CM Buzdar visits orphanage, mental health facility

LAHORE, Aug 24 (APP):Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar visited Darul Shafqat orphanage at Multan Road and Punjab Institute of Mental Health (PIMH) during the Eidul Azha holidays.

During his visit to orphanage at Multan Road Lahore, he presented gifts and sweetmeats to the children and people living there to enhance their Eid joys.

Talking to the media, the chief minister said he was happy to celebrate Eid with the resource-less children as extending Eid joys to the indigent strata was the real spirit of Eid.

“Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) also preached to show munificence towards orphans,” he added.

He said that efforts of Anjuman-e-Himayat-e-Islam towards looking after the abandoned and orphaned children were praiseworthy and the problems being faced by it would be solved on

priority basis.

He said that the signs of good governance and positive change would be visible to all soon. “Improving quality of life of the poor is our objective and people will also feel changes in their lives.

“The foundations of a new Pakistan have been laid and now a new Pakistan will be developed,”

he added.

The chief minister made it clear that corruption would not be tolerated at any cost in the province and no one would ever be allowed to indulge in corrupt practices. “The wrong-doer will not go Scot-free,” he added.

He said, “We will perform by giving priority to the national interest and the schemes which are according to the national interest will be continued,” concluded the chief minister.

Earlier, Chief Minister Usman Buzdar went to the Punjab Institute of Mental Health and inquired

after the patients and shared Eid greetings with them. He also distributed sweetmeats among the patients.

Speaking on the occasion, the chief minister said the people suffering from various forms of

mental illness deserved special attention of society.

He directed doctors to treat patients gently because their sweet talking would half heal the

patients.

The chief minister also listened to the problems being faced by doctors and the staff of institute of mental health and assured them that steps would be taken to solve their problems.