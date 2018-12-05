LAHORE, Dec 05 (APP):Cuban Ambassador Mr. Gabriel Tiell Capote called on Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar at his office here Wednesday.On this occasion, different matters of mutual interest
including promotion of bilateral cooperation in healthcare
and other sectors came under discussion.
CM Buzdar seeks Cuba’s cooperation in health sector
LAHORE, Dec 05 (APP):Cuban Ambassador Mr. Gabriel Tiell Capote called on Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar at his office here Wednesday.On this occasion, different matters of mutual interest