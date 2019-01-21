CM Buzdar hints strict action against responsible of Sahiwal tragedy

LAHORE, Jan 21 (APP):Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar Monday said the strict action would be taken in the light of JIT report against responsible of Sahiwal tragedy.

He expressed these views while presiding over a parliamentary party meeting of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) here at Punjab Assembly cafeteria. The meeting condemned Sahiwal incident and expressed heartfelt sympathies with the bereaved family.

Addressing the meeting, the chief minister said everyone was sad over Sahiwal tragedy and the government equally sharing the sorrow of grieved family. He said he went to Sahiwal to inquire after the injured children. “The pain and agony of the injured children cannot be described in words and they are like my own children,” he added.