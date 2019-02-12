CM Balochistan inaugurated online tax collection system in Balochistan

QUETTA, Feb 12 (APP):Chief Minister Balochistan Jam Kamal on Tuesday said setting up of online tax collection system was a positive initiative for up gradation of tax system in province, the process of development was dependent on financial sustainability.

CM Balochistan expressed these views while addressing the inauguration ceremony of online tax collection system at Department of Excise and Taxation here today.

Advisor to CM Balochistan for Excise Malik Naeem Khan Bazai, Provincial Minister for Transport Muhammad Omar Khan Jamali, Provincial Minister for Labor Sarfaraz Chakker Domki, Advisor for Sports and Culture Abdul Khaliq Hazara, Advisor for Education Mohammad Khan Lehri, Advisor for Livestock Mitha Khan Kakar, DG Excise Sohail ul Rehman Baloch and other officials were also present on this occassion The result of administrative disorder in the last 15-20 years in Balochistan has given rise to many problems today. The present bill of pension in Balochistan is Rs.

23 billion, which will go up to Rs.200 billion in the next five years, the CM added.

The CM said that there is a need for good governance in Balochistan. The annual income of Balochistan is Rs. 15 billion, our goal is to increase it by Rs. 40 billion in the next few years, He added.

“Although effective legislation and measures have been proposed in eight cabinet meetings, there’s still greater room for improvement in government departments”, the CM said.

While addressing the ceremony Advisor to CM for Excise Malik Naeem Khan Bazai said that Excise Department in Balochistan has set the target of collecting tax over Rs. 2.8 billion in the current financial year. Overcoming department issues may increase the rate of revenue, he added.

The Advisor said that Excise Department Balochistan collects six types of tax for provincial and federal governments.

The Advisor said a link has also been set up with the National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) for registration of vehicles. A smart card based on seven security features has been introduced, which will replace the registration book.

“A memorandum of understating (MoU) has been signed between NADRA and Department Excise Balochistan to verify the identification of people in the procurement process of vehicles,” he said.

The Advisor said that sustainable economy is imperative for collective development of the country and provinces. Balochistan will be the first province, where online taxation system would be operative for all seven days of a week and 24 hours of a day, he added.