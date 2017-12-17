CM Balochistan condemns “cowardly” attack on Church

ISLAMABAD, Dec 17 (APP):Chief Minister (CM) of Balochistan Sanaullah Zehri Sunday strongly condemned the blast outside the Church in Quetta and termed it as cowardly and regrettable.

Talking to Private news channel ,,he instructed the officials of health department to provide the best treatment facilities to the injured.

He also directed the officials concerned to extend every type of cooperation to the families of bomb victims.

CM said the terrorist were the enemies of Pakistan who wanted to destabilize the country.

“We stand together in the fight against the evil and we are absolutely sure that it will be defeated,” he added.

“Balochistan is in conflict zone and the government and the people of the province are in a state of war. They are fighting against terrorists and our war will continue till complete elimination of the terrorists,” he highlighted.

He expressed sympathy and solidarity with the affected families.