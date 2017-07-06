CM Balochistan, COAS discuss security situation in province

RAWALPINDI, July 6 (APP): Chief Minister Balochistan Nawab

Sanaullah Khan Zehri on Thursday met Chief of Army Staff (COAS)

General Qamar Javed Bajwa at General Headquarters here and discussed

security situation in the province.

The provincial chief minister thanked the COAS for Army’s

efforts in bringing back normalcy to the province.

The COAS said Pakistan Army considers it a sacred duty

and pride to assist the province in realization of its potential.