CM attends meeting convened to discuss timeline of developments schemes in KP

PESHAWAR, Aug 03 (APP):Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mahmood Khan has attended a meeting convened to discuss timeline for execution of a host of development schemes in the province.

The schemes relating to supply of natural gas, electricity, infrastructure and communication in far flung areas like Chitral, Shangla, Buner, Dir, Bajaur, Hangu, Khyber, Waziristan, D.I Khan, Swabi and Peshawar were discussed in the meeting said a hand out issued here on Saturday.

Federal Minister for Power Umer Ayub, Federal Minister Murad Saeed, KP Finance Minister Taimur Salim Jagrha, KP Minister for Communication and Works, MNA Sher Ali Arbab, Secretary Finance KP Shakeel Qadir Khan, heads and senior officers of PESCO, TESCO, SNGPL, NHA and Communication Ministry participated.