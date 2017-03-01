CM approves XENs for Nagar, Shagar, orders preparation of rules/regulations for privatization of rest houses

GILGIT, Mar 1 (APP): The Chief Minister Gilgit Baltistan, Hafiz

Hafeezur Rehman approved vacancies of XENs (Executive Engineers) for Departments of Construction and Energy for district Nagar and Shagar and directed for immediate posting of XENs in these districts for speedy disposal of government works.

These directives were passed by him while presiding over a high level

of meeting regarding creation of new vacancies and its distributions here Wednesday.

The meeting approved various vacancies after long deliberation. The

CM also constituted a high level committee under chairmanship of Secretary Services to prepare recommendations for correction and addressing issues related to different vacancies of the various departments in GB.

The Chief Minister also directed preparation of recommendations for upcoming meeting of the cabinet for further improvement in the Chief Minister’s Assistant Package and approved four surveyors vacancies to improve the overall performance of the Construction Department.

The Chief Minister also directed speedy preparation of rules and regulations/procedure for transparent privatization of the existing government rest houses in the province besides completing paper works for establishment of protocol wing on the pattern of other provinces in

Gilgit Baltistan.

The Govt. rest houses would be privatized strictly on transparent

manner through prescribed tenders process for which directives have been issued to the concerned department already.

The Chief Minister said all the required departments would be setup

in the newly districts to provide relief to masses at their door steps.

The meeting also approved vacancies for SAAP schools to address

teachers shortage and problems. The employees of Wasa who fulfilled

required procedures/standards would be transferred to Levy force in the required districts after completion of all codel formalities.