CM approves purchase of incinerators for 36 distts in Punjab

LAHORE, March 28 (APP): Punjab Chief Minister Muhammad Shehbaz

Sharif here on Tuesday presiding over a meeting in which progress on the improvement of the healthcare system and provision of better medical facilities to people was discussed, approved the purchase of

incinerators for 36 districts.

Addressing the meeting, the chief minister said speedy measures were being taken to provide better healthcare facilities to people and all were responsible for providing comfort to the distressed people.

He said a comprehensive programme had been made to provide

medicines to patients at their homes and under the first phase of that programme hepatitis patients would be provided medicines at their homes.

He said measures should be reviewed to provide medicines to

the heart patients at their houses and immediate measures should be taken

in this regard. He added that programme was great service to patients and

it would also reduce rush in hospitals and this patients-friendly program should be completed at fast track in the shortest possible time.

The Punjab government was establishing a modern warehouse to store

medicines as per international standards and the cold chain management system was being introduced in this regard, he added.

He said effective measures were being taken for the infection control programme in hospitals and with the installation of incinerators hospital waste would be discarded in an effective manner and private hospitals would be made duty bound to dump their waste properly.

He said samples of medicines would be tested from foreign labs

and the government would take every possible measure to provide

standardized medicines to people. He added the government was providing standardized medicines to people and was spending Rs. 6 billion annually to provide free medicines to the people.

He said modern drugs testing lab in Lahore was totally functional

and paperless system was functioning there. He said speedy measures were being taken to make functional drugs testing labs in four big cities.

Provincial minister Khawaja Salman Rafique participated in the meeting via video link from Rawalpindi.

Provincial Minister Ayesha Ghaus Pasha, Adviser Dr Umer Saif,

secretary finance, commissioner Punjab Healthcare Commission, DG Punjab Forensic Science Agency, secretary primary and secondary health and other concerning officials were also present.