CM approves four additional labs for coronavirus

LAHORE, Apr 22 (APP):Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar has approved the establishment of four additional diagnostic labs for coronavirus in the province.

In the first phase, labs will be set up in Sialkot and Sargodha while the facility will be provided in Rahim Yar Khan and Gujrat in the next phase.

This was decided in a video link meeting of cabinet committee which met here on Wednesday at CM’s

Office with CM Usman Buzdar in the chair. The meeting was held for the eradication of coronavirus.

The meeting was briefed about the smart lockdown and phase-wise opening of industrial units during Ramazan.

While directing the Health Department to speed up its work, the CM said that up-gradation of labs in the Institute

of Public Health and TB Control Programme had been completed and this facility was also provided to Allied Hospital Faisalabad, Nishtar Hospital Multan and THQ Hospital Wazirabad.

In the meantime, the daily diagnostics testing capacity of Punjab was reached to 4500 and new labs in Bahawalpur, DG Khan and Rawalpindi will be made functional in the next few days, he informed. During the last 24 hours, 2247 persons had been tested while more than 64000 citizens had also undergone coronavirus tests in Punjab.

The total number of coronavirus patients in Punjab was 4431, he added.

The CM emphasized that practice of doing business with shutters down would not be allowed and the shop would be challaned and sealed under the anti-corona ordinance in case of violation.

He said that that Tandoors, milk and yoghurt shops will remain open during ‘Sehri’ in Ramazan while the restaurants will remain closed during ‘Sehri and Iftaar’.

Similarly, implementation of 20 points safety strategy will be ensured for performing Namaz-e-Taraweeh and five prayers during Ramazan. Legal action will be initiated against the industry in case of SOPs’ violation. Some 216 localities had, so far, been locked down in Punjab, he said.

The meeting also pondered over medical facilities for coronavirus patients, provision of PPEs and steps relating to partial lockdown.

Provincial Minister Raja Basharat, Mian Aslam Iqbal, Chief Secretary, IG Police, Commissioner Lahore, secretaries of finance and information departments, Chairman PITB and military officials attended the meeting from CMO while SMBR, ACS (Home), secretaries of Health, P&D, Labour, Industries, Agriculture and Local Government and Community Development departments and others participated through video link.