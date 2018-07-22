CM applauds for whitewash of Pakistani team against Zimbabwe

LAHORE, Jul 22 (APP):Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Dr Hasan Askari Sunday congratulated the nation for whitewash in series and victory against Zimbabwe in the 5th one day match.

He also paid tribute to opener Fakhar Zaman for making world record in one-day match series. Dr Hasan Askari said that Pakistani team had outclassed Zimbabwe in bating, bowling and fielding.

“Players have made our nation proud and I congratulate the team over this grand victory,” he said and added that pride of Pakistan, opener Fakhar Zaman, had broken the international record of fastest 1,000 runs and brought glory to the country.

While applauding Fakhar Zaman further, the CM said that by making the record of the highest individual score in five-match series, he had provided the nation with a reason to be happy.