CM announces Rs 2m each for deceased, Rs 1m for injured

MULTAN, June 25 (APP): Punjab Chief Minister Muhammad

Shehbaz Sharif has announced Rs two million each for

families of the deceased and Rs one million each for the

injured of the oil-tanker incident.

During his visit to burn unit of Nishtar Hospital here

on Sunday to inquire after health of the injured of Ahmedpur

East oil-tanker incident, he expressed deep grief and sorrow

over the incident and extended his sympathies with the bereaved

families.

The chief minister said he himself and the Punjab government

would remain present with the injured till recovery of the

last one. He added that all possible resources would be

utilised for early recovery of the injured.

He directed officers concerned to ensure the best

medical facilities to the injured.

He said an enquiry of the incident would be conducted. He

lauded the Pakistan Army for sending air ambulances to shift the

injured to hospitals.

Later, the chief minister returned to Bahawalpur from Multan

and monitored the operation of shifting the injured to hospitals

of Lahore through C-130 aircraft.

He lauded the efforts of Pakistan Army and rescue departments

for shifting the injured to hospitals.